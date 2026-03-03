SAN FRANCISCO—The 2026 Pokémon World Championship will take place this summer on Friday, August 28 to Sunday, August 30, which coincides with the 30th anniversary of the franchise. It will be held at the Moscone Center for the preliminary rounds, concluding at Chase Center for the final rounds

From Thursday, April 2 to Thursday, April 23, a multi-pass interest form will open for registration at five o’clock in the evening Pacific Standard Time (PST). In the early summer of 2026, the single-day registration will begin.

On Friday, August 28, tournament day one begins its preliminary rounds, and Pokémon XP opens. On Saturday, August 29, tournament day two begins for Advanced Swiss rounds and Top Cut. Sunday, August 30 will be day three, Championship Sunday, which is the Grand Finals, that will occur at Chase Center, home of the Bay Area’s NBA basketball team, Golden State Warriors.

Since there will be a high demand for the 2026 Pokémon World Championship passes, it will be given out through a random drawing during the month of April. Fans will need to register through https://worlds.pokemon.com/en-us to become eligible.

For multi-day pass, adults will need to pay $120-$150 and for children (ages 6-17), it will be $70-$100. For arena experience add-on, which is the required access to the Sunday finals at Chase Center, prices will start at $150 for adults. Qualified players will receive competitor passes, including Arena access pass for Sunday.

The featured competitions at the events will include the competitive debut of Pokémon Champions, a new battle game that is set to be released in April 2026.

Other main stages at the 2026 Pokémon World Championship will include as follow: Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), Pokémon Video Game Championships (VGC), Pokémon GO and Pokémon UNITE.