SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, February 27, after 10 a.m., a shooting was reported to local authorities near the intersection of Dakota Street and 24th Street in the Potrero Hill Neighborhood. The shooter was reportedly firing from a moving vehicle into a white sedan.

At 10:04 a.m., officers from the San Francisco Police Department arrived on the scene, where they found two victims with gunshot wounds. They started performing life-saving medical procedures on the victims.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital was immediately placed on lockdown because of the close proximity to the crime scene and arrival of the victims. By 11:45 a.m., the SFPD confirmed that there have not been any arrests.

One male died at the scene. A second female victim was transferred to the local hospital with life-threatening gunshot injuries. A 12-year-old minor suffered minor injuries. Officers wish to make sure to acknowledge the minor was not hit by gunfire but was taken to the hospital by a third party.

The San Francisco Police Department’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. There has not been any description of the suspect released to the public.