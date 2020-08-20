CHICAGO, IL—On Wednesday, August 19, the Chicago Police Department released a video asking the public’s help to identify a suspect who shot a 12-year-old last weekend. The incident occurred at the 6300 Block of South Ellis Avenue on August 14, around 8:10 p.m. The boy was shot in both legs, and remains in stable condition in the hospital as of Wednesday.

The surveillance video released by the CPD shows five male adults walking on the sidewalk across the street. At least three of them can be seeing firing shots towards the basketball court, before they flee the scene. Police have not made any arrests in connection to the incident, and have not identified any suspects.

The shooting on August 14 reflects an increase of minors that have been shot in Chicago in recent months. Since June 22, five children 10 years or younger have died from gun violence in the city, according to records from the Chicago Sun-Times. That number does not include other children in Chicago who have been shot, but survived injuries sustained.

“Help the Chicago Police Department identify these individuals. The suspects are wanted in relation to an aggravated battery with a handgun in which a twelve year old was struck by gunfire”, reads a statement from accompanying police video.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact Area One Detectives at 312 747 8380, or to submit an anonymous tip at www.CPDTIP.com