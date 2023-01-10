SAN FRANCISCO—Investigators with the San Francisco Police Department Homicide are looking for 21-year-old Christopher Aguilar Rojas for a murder that occurred in the Mission neighborhood on January 6, around 2 a.m.

Police responded to the 600 block of Valencia Street for a shooting calling where they found two men and two women suffering from gunshot wounds. They rendered medical aid and the victims were transported to a nearby hospital. Two women suffered from non-life threatening injuries and two men were indicated to be in critical condition. A 28-year-old man died from injuries at the hospital. Detectives warn the public that the suspect is armed as dangerous.

The SFPD are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact SFPD’s 24-hour tip line at 415-575-4444. Individuals can text a tip to TIP411 and stay anonymous.