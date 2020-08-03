SAN FRANCISCO—The city of San Francisco cleared 70 percent of the homeless’ tents in the Tenderloin District . Officials are clearing these homeless encampments in response to lawsuits filed against the city by residents, business owners, and UC Hastings.

The city cleared a large homeless encampment located behind the La Playa Safeway the week of July 27. A petition was created urging the city to clear the homeless encampment. The petition received over 100 signatures.

Around 2,000 homeless people from the Tenderloin are currently being sheltered in hotel rooms. On July 21, Mayor London Breed announced the Homelessness Recovery Plan that would “help the City create more housing and shelter for homeless residents as San Francisco endures and eventually emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Through the Homelessness Recovery Plan, the City will expand capacity in the Homelessness Response System and will make 6,000 placements available for people experiencing homelessness through Coordinated Entry, including 4,500 placements in Permanent Supportive Housing. This includes acquiring or leasing 1,500 new units of Permanent Supportive Housing in the next two years, the largest one-time expansion in the City in 20 years,” stated a news release from the Mayor’s Office.