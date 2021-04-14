SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department announced on Monday, April 12 that the Sava Pool and Martin Luther King Jr. Pools will open on Tuesday, April 20.

Both pools will open for 60-minute lap swim times, which individuals will have to register for at sfrecpark.org/register. Registration will open on Friday, April 16, at 8 a.m. Registrants must be 14 years or older, and the department warns that spots are “extremely limited, as lap swimming is limited to one swimmer to lane at Sava and MLK.”

Sava Pool is located in the Sunset District on 19th Avenue, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Pool is located in the Bayview District on 3rd St. The Sava Pool opened in 2009 after $17 million in renovations to the 25-yard, eight lane multi-purpose pool. The MLK Pool features a 25-yard by 25-meter pool.

Locker rooms and showers will be closed. Swimmers should not arrive more than 10 minutes prior to their scheduled time slot, and cannot arrive later than 15 minutes after the start of their scheduled session. Outside of the water, masks will be required, and temperature checks will be conducted prior to entering the buildings.

There will be no group practices, and the only classes will be those devoted to drowning prevention.

All pools will reopen by mid-June, the SF Recreation and Park Department announced.