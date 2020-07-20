SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, July 19, San Francisco restaurant Cliff House announced via social media that they will temporarily close the business. The closure will be starting on Monday, July 20.

The restaurant team released the reasons why they made the decision of temporary closure in the announcement that including “economic pressures”.

“Due to economic pressure during this unprecedented situation, we have concluded that it would be best to preserve our remaining resources to ensure a continuance of future operations,” reads the announcement on Cliff House Facebook.

According to the announcement, Cliff House had reopened for take-out service in early June. The restaurant indicates that they will close the business until indoor dining service is allowed in California.

“As most of you know by now, dine-in service in San Francisco is postponed due to the spike in Covid-19 cases. It is also widely known that takeout service alone is not enough to sustain the restaurant industry and it is only the ability to open at least partial dine-in along with takeout that allow some of us to survive,” reads the statement.

For more information about the closure of Cliff House restaurant, visit their website.