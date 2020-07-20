SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, July 20, After a month of reopening, the Westfield mall in San Francisco has been forced to close after a recent coronavirus surge.

A lot of shoppers understood the reasoning behind it, but they were not happy about it.

Shopper, Trayvon Hicks, had this to say “I get it, they want us to avoid large gatherings but this coronavirus isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. They don’t even have a vaccine for everybody yet.”

Another shopper, Janae Seei, stated, “I like to try things on before I buy it, so shopping as of late has been difficult but I understand that in order to beat this virus, we have to limit social gatherings as much as possible.”

Mayor London Breed Issued a tweet on Friday, July 17, stating:

“We don’t have months to get this under control, we barely have weeks. We can get this under control if everyone wears masks. We can get this under control if we limit gatherings. This needs to happen right now. Please, please do your part.”

Representatives of Westfield Mall or Mayor London Breed have not responded to the San Francisco News for comment.