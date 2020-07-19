SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, July 15, Bay Area Clipper announced that the Clipper START program has launched and they are now accepting the applications.

Clipper START is a program to offer discounts on the transit fares to eligible riders. According to a statement on Clipper’s website, the participants of the program will receive a 20% discount while taking Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART). They will also have a 50% discount on Caltrain Muni, and Golden Gate Transit and Ferry.

Bay Area Clipper released the following requirements for people who are expecting to join in the program:

1.The applicants should be the residents of the San Francisco Bay Area, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma.

2.The START program is for people age 19 to 64-year-old. People who are 18 or younger, they may qualify for the “Youth Clipper card discount program”. People who are 65 or older, they may qualify for the “Senior Clipper card discount program”.

3.The qualified applicant for the START program should not have an RTC Clipper Card. The RTC Clipper card is for people with disabilities. All disabled passengers need to have an RTC Clipper card to receive the discounts.

4.The eligible applicant should have a household income of 200% of the federal poverty level or less.

For more information about the Clipper START program, visit Bay Area Clipper website.