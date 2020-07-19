SAN FRANCISCO— The Pro Football Network announced on Sunday, July 19, their version of top 100 best players in the NFL and four 49ers made the list.

Coming in at number 96 out of 100 is cornerback Richard Sherman. Sherman has been with the 49ers since March 2018 after previously playing with the Seattle Seahawks.

According to the Pro Football Network website, “Sherman helped captain one of the league’s best defenses on a trip to the Super Bowl for San Francisco. Beyond arguably the NFL’s top defensive front, Sherman picked up a trio of interceptions, a pick-six and 11 pass deflections. The 32-year-old corner earned second-team All-Pro honors for the first time since 2015. However, Sherman’s numbers in the box score may not do him justice.”

Fred Warner takes the spot at number 56 out of 100 on the list. Warner plays as one of the 49ers linebackers, and has been with the team since being signed to the team in 2018.

The Pro Football Network expresses that Warner has ‘filled the void’ of Reuben Foster after being suspended from the team in July of 2018.

The Network continues, “Warner’s experience as a safety in college has served him well at the next level as the game continually moves more and more towards a passing league. His pass coverage skills are unmatched as a linebacker and allowed Warner to stand out on a 49ers defense full of standouts. He led San Francisco in tackles in both years with the team and added a pair of important interceptions, one returned for a touchdown against the Rams and one in the Super Bowl. If his play continues to trend upward, this could be the last time he is featured in the back half of our top 100.”

Shooting up to the 25th place is defensive end Nick Bosa. Bosa was signed to the 49ers on July 25, 2019.

The Pro Football Network explained that, “Bosa exceeded expectations and then some in 2019. He was twice named NFC Defensive Player of the Week and voted the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year after a season that saw him contribute nine sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 25 quarterback hits. Only three 49ers players have had more sacks in their rookie season and his four postseason sacks rank second all-time in the NFL for a rookie.”

Breaking the top ten at number ten is tight end George Kittle. Kittle finishing out his rookie year after being with the 49ers for three years has racked up quite the accomplishments such as being ranked in the top ten at the position in Pro Football Network’s Offensive Share Metric.

The Pro Football Network expounded, “…What Kittle brings to the table on top of his pass-catching is his physicality, be that after the catch or in his blocking assignments. That ability to be dominant in both facets of his game is what makes Kittle a top-10 player when we are discussing the very best players in the NFL.”