SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, July 17, San Francisco tea salon and Pâtisserie Maison Danel reopened the store to welcome their guests back after the 4 months shelter-in-place.

Maison Danel is located on Polk Street. They are currently offering takeout, delivery, and pick-up services. The updated operating hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays. The store is close on Tuesday through Thursday.

According to the statement on Maison Danel’s website, people can order food online for free pick-up or customers can ask the business to deliver their food. Maison Danel offers free delivery for $50+ orders. The business indicates that they are planning on adding new delivery partners.

Meanwhile, the owners of the store uploaded the to-go friendly menu on their website including salads, sandwiches, and “French Classics”.

“We have taken great care to ensure the safety of both our guests and team members, including industry-standard food safety, cleaning and physical distancing practices, daily staff screening, and plexiglass barriers at our registers. We look forward to welcoming you back, safely,” reads the statement via the Maison Danel website.

For more details, visit the Maison Danel website or follow their social media.