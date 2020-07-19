SAN FRANCISCO—As we approach the start of the 2020 football season, the San Francisco 49ers rank the best contracts among players.

In the third spot for one of the best contracts on the 49ers is quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers star quarterback makes an average of $27.5 million per year.

Garoppolo born Nov. 2, 1991 in Arlington Heights Illinois, played football at Rolling Meadows High School as a quarterback and linebacker before playing for Eastern Illinois University Panthers as a quarterback.

In 2014, Garoppolo was chosen in the second round for the NFL Draft for the New England Patriots. Garoppolo stayed with the Patriots until the end of the 2017 season. On Feb. 8, 2018, Garoppolo signed a five year contract with the 49ers worth $137.5 million. At the time of signing the contract it was the largest contract in NFL history for annual salary.

Taking ahold of the second spot for best contract is running back Raheem Mostert. Mosert has made a name for himself as the NFL’s second ranked rushing offense. Earlier this month, Mostert requested a pay raise during the offseason, from his $2.9 million annual salary.

Mostert was born Dominique Raheem on April 9, 1992 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Mostert attended New Smyrna Beach High School, in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, where he was a member of the football and track & field teams.

On Nov. 28, 2016, Mostert was signed to the 49ers practice squad, he was then promoted to the active roster, Dec. 31, 2016.

The title for one of the best contracts goes to tight end George Kittle. Coming to the end of his rookie year, Kittle has been rumored to have one of the best contracts in the league with talks to negotiate an extension of Kittle’s contract being worth almost $13 million per season as of Feb. 2, 2020.

Kittle makes an average of $674,574 per year. Under his rookie contract, Kittle has made set records including most receiving yards by a tight end his first three seasons in the league and finishing the 2019 season with the highest overall grade of 95.0 ever handed out by Pro Football Focus for a tight end.

Kittle was born October 9, 1993, in Madison, Wisconsin and moved to Iowa at a young age. Kittle attended attended Iowa City West High School and Cedar Falls High School in Cedar Falls and Norman High School in Norman, Oklahoma. Kittle committed to Iowa State University to play college football. Kittle was drafted to the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft.