LAS VEGAS,NV-We are in the midst of “Chiefs Kingdom,” after yet another thrilling double digit victory over the snake bitten San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in OT, 25-22.

Patrick Mahomes rallied his team in the 4th quarter to secure their third Lombardi trophy in five years, as well as his third SB MVP at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The game was similar to a Heavyweight boxing match, with both teams pacing themselves early. The first quarter ended with no points-hardly the fireworks and hype every fan was expecting.

Patience is a virture; the game was epic surpassing and exceeding every hope and desire, the second half felt surreal with the scoring and superb plays.

Niners Wide Receiver Jauan Jennings threw a TD pass to Christian McCaffrey and caught one.

Quiickly jumping ou to a 10-0 advantage. It was a sloppy uneven affair with several turnovers, yet it will go down as one of the top 5 super Bowl’s ever.

Memorable sub plots include Taylor Swift,who chugged a beer alongside new bestie Brittany Mahomes as their faces were plastered on the jumbotron. It was a hilarious retort from the boos and hissing she received.

San Francisco is probably the more conplete team, just one problem. Patrick Mahomes plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The action picked up after a crucial blunder by San Francisco’s Ray-Ray Mcloud, who made contact with the pigskin for God knows why, which the Chiefs pounced on. This unforced error set up Mahomes’ 16-yard TD pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 13-10 lead.

Mahomes made sure of it, leading another super comeback on the NFL’s biggest stage in America’s showcase capital.

The Chiefs trailed 22-19 after Jake Moody kicked a 27-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime, but Mahomes rallied the Chiefs, completing another impressive comeback n a rematch of the Super Bowl four years ago.

It was startling how many parallels this rematch had with Super Bowl LIV. San Francisco once again blew a double digit lead, 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy overthrew open receives and finally, they were unable to deliver the knockout blow.

This is what happens when you allow Mahomes and one of the most potent offenses in NFL History.

Sadly, 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan has another Super Bowl loss in which his team squandeted the lead late.

Mahomes ran 8 yards on fourth-and-1 to keep the Chiefs’ chances alive and then scrambled 19 yards to set up the winning score, which came 14:57 into the extra period — just before what would have been the second OT.

Coach Andy Reid dubbed the play, ‘Corn Dog with ketchup and mustard.’

It was such a daring play with the clock winding down, if Hardman trips or is tackled, the Forty Niners would have been running on the field victorious.

“With all the adversity we’ve been through this season to come through tonight. … I’m proud of the guys,” said Mahomes, who earned his third Super Bowl MVP award. “This is awesome. Legendary.”

After he connected with a wide-open Hardman, the Chiefs ran on the field as red-and-yellow confetti fell onto the turf.

The Chiefs managed to become the first team in nearly two decades to repeat since the 2003-04 New England Patriots.

People have big dreams going to Vegas, nothing is bigger than winning the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

.