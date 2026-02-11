SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, February 7, at 5:48 p.m., while patrolling the area near 16th Street and Mission Street, officers from the San Francisco Police Department saw an adult male throwing an ignited wine bottle with a wick called a Molotov cocktail from a vehicle before driving off the scene.

Officers put out the flames and gathered evidence. Using department-issued drones, a search for the suspect began. During the search, the officers located the suspect’s vehicle on the 1,100 block of Tennessee Street, and it was impounded for evidence. A while later, officers were able to locate Sean Gregory Barstow, 36, on the 700 block of 2nd Street.

After an investigation by the San Francisco Police Department’s Arson Task Force, Barstow was booked into San Francisco County Jail on multiple felony charges, including 18740 PC, attempting to ignite a destructive device, 18710 (a) PC, possession of a destructive device, 453(a) PC, possession of an incendiary device.

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a Text-A-Tip to TIP411, starting the message with ‘SFPD.’