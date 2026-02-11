SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, February 9, 2026, Joseph Michael McBee was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Araceli Martinez-Olguín for robbing a San Francisco Mail Carrier. He is expected to be transferred to federal penitentiary to serve out his five-year sentence.

From August 24, 2023, to August 28, 2023, 30-year-old Oakland resident Joseph Michael McBee was suspected of stealing three vehicles across San Francisco and Oakland. On October 10, 2023, McBee stole a 2015 Kia Soul in Oakland. Later that same morning, he aided two accomplices, Ebony Reeves and Felix Wilson, in stealing a 2023 Toyota Camry from a car dealership in Daly City.

At 10:25 a.m., the threesome targeted a United States mail truck in San Francisco. McBee demanded the keys of the mail carrier. When the carrier did not let him have them, McBee pushed the carrier to the ground. McBee and his friends stole the carrier’s wallet along with 500 pieces of mail. He and his friends used the mail carrier’s stolen credit card at a gas station in Oakland later that afternoon.

On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, McBee was apprehended in Pleasanton after a high-speed vehicle and foot chase. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of firearm and ammunition.

On Monday, October 28, 2024, McBee was officially charged through a criminal complaint with one count of robbery of an U.S. mail carrier.

October 20, 2025, he entered a guilty plea to the robbery charge. He was charged with assault and theft when he pushed the mail carrier to the ground, which caused bruising, and stole 500 pieces of mail. His plea deal acknowledged that he stole the aforementioned vehicles, which were the Kia Soul and the Toyota Camry. He was also charged for being in possession of arms.