SAN FRANCISCO—Prior to Super Bowl LX, in January 2026, the San Francisco Police Department increased its ‘buy-bust’ operation through the Drug Market Agency Corporation Coordination Center (DMACC), which resulted in 106 arrests with over 4,800 grams of narcotics taken in by law enforcement.

One search warrant in the Bayview-Hunters Point District gained access to 2,729 marijuana plants.

On Tuesday, February 3, San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie and public safety leaders held a briefing, detailing a ‘Tier One,’ security plan, which is the highest category for law enforcement.

On Wednesday, February 4, the SFPD officially reported the progress of bringing down the illegal drug markets, highlighting law enforcement, who remained on high alert throughout Super Bowl Weekend.

Super Bowl Weekend from Friday, February 6 thru Sunday, February 9, an additional security presence was felt involving sea, land and air assets.

Law enforcement a visible presence in the Bay Area, during Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium, the highest level of multi-agency coordination remained active throughout the event.