SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, January 27, 23-year-old Yurok Tribe citizen Mi-Kayla Ann French, also as known as ‘Dooz,’ was last seen near Capp Street and 16th Street in the Mission District. Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate her, as she is believed to be on foot.

In late January 2026, French spoke to family and friends about death threats made against her while in San Francisco.

On Monday, February 9, the Yurok Tribe requested the public’s help in locating French while sharing that she has been missing for the last 3 weeks. On Wednesday, February 11, a Feather Alert was issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) at approximately 6:04 a.m.

She is described as 5 foot and 6 inches tall and weighing in at 180 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel or brown eyes, depending on where the information comes from.

Anyone with information or if you have seen her should notify the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 553-0123.