SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, February 9, shortly after 11:30 a.m., at precisely 11:38 a.m., a cable car accident was reported. Firefighters from the San Francisco Fire Department were dispatched to the scene at the intersection of Hyde Street and Broadway Street near the Russian Hill/North Beach neighborhoods.

According to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA), the accident stemmed from a “reported medical issue.” Two passengers with minor injuries were transported to a local San Francisco hospital, while two others were checked on at the scene, but turned down requests to be taken to the hospital. Firefighters found a broken-down cable car at the accident site.

From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., the SFMTA temporarily rerouted the Powell-Hyde and Powell-Mason lines. Bus shuttles were deployed to transport passengers between Hyde Street and Beach Street and the Washington-Powell intersection.

By 1 p.m., regular service resumed on both cable cars after the scene was cleared.