SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, April 21, a head-on collision involving three vehicles transpired in South San Francisco that left one person dead and two people hospitalized, according to police.

The incident occurred at 12:20 p.m. at the 200 block of South Maple Avenue, the person who died was identified by the San Mateo County coroner’s office as 25-year-old San Francisco resident Obed Orellena. Police said the two people who were hospitalized with major injuries are expected to survive. The South San Francisco Police Department has not released further information as the investigation is still under way.

The SSFPD asks that anyone with information about the case call Motor Officer Jesse Ledesma at (650) 877-8900.