Sunnyvale, CA — On Wednesday evening, January 29, 2025, a crash on Lawrence Expressway resulted in at least one fatality, according to NBC Bay Area.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety reports that the accident took place around 5:52 PM near Homestead Road and Benton Street.

Authorities diverted traffic in both directions as emergency crews responded to the scene. Officials have not yet released the identity of the deceased or confirmed whether others were injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

