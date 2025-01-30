SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, January 27, the San Francisco Police Department reported that an Officer-Involved Shooting transpired in the Tenderloin District. The SFPD reported at approximately 4:56 p.m., uniformed officers responded to the area of Mission and 9th Streets regarding a shooting.

Upon arriving on the scene, they located a male with apparent gunshot wounds being treated by paramedics. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers received information that a suspect was possibly in a nearby building.

Authorities set up a perimeter around the building to safely apprehend the suspect and developed a strategic plan utilizing the assistance of additional SFPD resources such as Specialist, Tactical, and Hostage Negotiation teams. The suspect failed to comply and refused to exit. During this contact, an officer-involved shooting transpired.

Officers made entry and located the suspect suffering from life-threatening injuries. Officers and paramedics rendered aid on scene, but the suspect died from injuries sustained. The name and age of the suspect has not yet been disclosed to the public. During the investigation, a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office; the San Francisco Police Department Investigative Services Division (ISD); the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office (ME); the San Francisco Police Department Internal Affairs Division (IAD); and the Department of Police Accountability (DPA).

All details are preliminary and could be subject to change. This remains an open and active investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. As part of SFPD’s commitment to transparency and accountability, a town hall meeting regarding this officer-involved shooting will be held within ten days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.