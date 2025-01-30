SAN FRANCISCO—On Wednesday, January 29, the SFPD reported that over the past month, the SFPD Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation of three businesses that were operating as illegal gambling facilities. On January 28, at approximately 4:26 p.m., officers conducted a search warrant service at the businesses located on the 400 block of Ellis Street and the 300 block of Jones Street.

During the search warrant service, investigators detained several subjects. Officers conducted a search of the premises and seized evidence of illegal gambling, including several illegal gambling machines, over $30,000 in U.S. currency, suspected narcotics, and over 80 items suspected to have been stolen in organized retail theft.

Officers developed probable cause to arrest four adult males for violations related to operating an illegal gambling parlor, outstanding arrest warrants, and narcotics. 11 others were cited for misdemeanor violations.

Hicham Haddaj, 25, of San Francisco was booked on charges of methamphetamine for sale (11378 H&S), operating or maintaining a drug house (11366 H&S), participating in illegal gambling (330 PC), resisting or delaying arrest (148(a)(1) PC), receiving stolen property (496(a)PC) and knowingly permitting illegal gaming or gambling (331 PC).

Donald Redmond Hayes, 22, of San Francisco was booked on charges of 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell (11351 H&S), possession of sedatives for sale (11375(b)(1) H&S), false impersonation (529(a)(3) PC), participating in illegal gambling (330PC). Matthew Satawake, 34, of San Francisco was booked on charges of participating in illegal gambling (330 PC) and participating in betting or wagering (337a PC). Jaime Gomez-Macias, 38, of San Francisco was booked on charges of (496(a) PC), (11366 H&S), (330PC), (331 PC) (330B(a)PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. Tipsters can remain anonymous.