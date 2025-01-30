SAN FRANCISCO—On January 24, the San Francisco DA’s Office reported that Akiah Brewster, 33, has been charged in connection to an incident on a Muni bus. She was arraigned on January 23, and pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied all allegations.

She is charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon committed against a public transit employee or passenger (PC 245.2), with allegations that she personally used a deadly weapon in the assault (PC 12022(b)(1)) and that she personally inflicted great bodily injury on the victim (PC 12022.7(a)). She is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon (PC 245(a)(1)) with allegations that she personally used a deadly weapon in the assault (PC 12022(b)(1)) and that she personally inflicted great bodily injury on the victim (PC 12022.7(a)). Lastly, she is charged with battery (PC 242) and violation of a person’s civil rights (PC 422.6(a)).

The criminal complaint alleges that Brewster assaulted a passenger on a Muni bus with a glass bottle personally inflicting great bodily injury on the victim. The criminal complaint also alleges that she committed a battery on a second passenger and violated the second passenger’s civil rights as she shouted anti-Latino epithets.

Her next court date is February 5, for the preliminary hearing in this matter. The District Attorney’s Office moved to have Brewster detained pending trial because of the public safety risk she poses. The court granted the motion and set no bail. She remains in custody.

Although charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with details should contact the San Francisco Police Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.