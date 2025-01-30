SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, the SFDA’s Office disclosed in a press release that Geovanta McGee, 35, after a trial by jury for domestic violence. He was convicted of domestic violence (PC 273.5(a)) and assault (PC 240).

According to testimony and other evidence presented at trial, on September 30, 2024, the victim went to a local nonprofit in North Beach seeking help. She arrived in a wheelchair with a cast and reported what had been happening to her for three days. McGee had struck the victim repeatedly and threatened her with a knife. He also dropped a chair on the victim while she was on the ground.

The victim managed to get out of the house and flee to the community center where she was finally able to ask for help. Police went to the victim’s home and arrested the defendant without incident.

“The San Francisco District Attorney’s office will work tirelessly to protect the most vulnerable in our society,” said Assistant District Attorney Patrick McKuin. “Domestic violence is never acceptable.”

McGee is currently out of custody. His sentencing is scheduled for February 5, 2025.