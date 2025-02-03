HOLLYWOOD—Why oh, why? Nearly 20 years ago I used to be a fan of the Grammys, but not anymore. They have lost their ump in my opinion and it’s starting to become the longest awards show during Awards Seasons.

The Grammys, you’re lucky if you see 8, maybe 10 awards presented. Beyonce led all contenders with 11 nominations, but the question EVERYONE wanted to know is if she would show up to the ceremony and if so, would she FINALLY be bestowed with that Album of the Year trophy that has alluded her since her career started in 2003 as a solo artist with a win for “Cowboy Carter?”

Well let’s say Beyonce had a great night. She FINALLY won Album of the Year for “Cowboy Carter” after a nearly 4 hour ceremony, yeah, not even the Oscars is that long. Would I say the Album is Beyonce’s best work. No, it is not. That feat goes to “Beyonce” or “Renaissance,” this is just the Grammys way of making up for her losing last year and being called about by the singer’s hubby Jay-Z.

Beyonce got to take the stage twice during the ceremony accepting the Grammy for Best Country Album and Album of the Year, and her speeches were short and sweet; she was visibly stunned with her win for Country Album that was presented by Taylor Swift of all people.

However, the big surprises were Record of the Year and Song of the Year, where I truly had no idea who could come out on top. It was Kendrick Lamar, yes, the critically acclaimed rapper who has never won any of the Big Four, finally getting some love for “Not Like Us,” that diss track against rapper Drake that has left so many people in the rap industry and America fawning over the lyrics. I was screaming at the TV seeing Kendrick take those 2 trophies that were well-deserved.

It was a night of performances and I mean performances people. The ceremony was hosted by Trevor Noah, newsflash, the Grammys doesn’t need a host, it just makes the ceremony longer than what it needs to be. I like Noah, but at times he just talked way too much for my liking. I did love the tribute and love to the state of California as a result of the devastating impacts of the wildfires last month that has destroyed Altadena, Pacific Palisades, portions of Malibu and other areas.

With that said, the first performance of the night was a collaborative effort that include John Legend, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley and The Doors. Billie Eilish performed her hit, “Birds of a Feather,” while Sabrina Carpenter gave a fun performance including a medley of her hits from her album “Short N’ Sweet” which won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. It took the ceremony 30 mins to present the first trophy of the night for Best Rap Album to Doechii for “Alligator Bites Never Heal.” Loved her speech and learning that only 3 women have won that prize in the 36 years since the category was created stunned me.

Chappell Roan, the artist not afraid to speak her truth, gave an eclectic performance and was bestowed with the Best New Artist prize where she gave a speech pointing the finger at music labels for not always taking care of their artists. I loved that performance by Doechii it was hands down one of the best of the night for me because she tore that stage up. Teddy Swims proved that he sings from the soul which stings to your core when you hear his voice. Shaboozey got some love as he performed his inescapable hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

If you didn’t know who the Best New Artist nominee Raye was, after that performance on the stage I looked her up. Girl has a voice America. Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga hit the stage to pay tribute to the victims of the wildfires of Los Angeles and performed their hit “Die With a Smile” which won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Was shocked to see The Weeknd back at the Grammys after boycotting the ceremony. That tease for Lady Gaga’s new music video and single, man was that catchy. Gaga you might be the big name at the 2026 Grammys, just saying.

Jennifer Lopez presented the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album to Shakira for “Las Muejeres Ya No Lloran.” Their was a massive tribute to music icon Quincy Jones that included Will Smith, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Lainey Wilson, Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monae paying tribute to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson with her take on “Don’t Stop Till You Get Enough.” She definitely looked the part.

I have to admit after about 2 hours into the show, the last 2 hours were a bit of a drag it was a tough slog to get thru and I don’t know if it was a lack of awards being handed out or the ceremony just being too long. It was a treat seeing Miley Cyrus present Record of the Year to Kendrick Lamar after winning the prize last year. And the moment that had everyone stunned was the appearance of Diana Ross who presented Lamar with the Song of the Year Grammy. Lamar was stunned with the win and Ross’s presence on the stage.

Alicia Keys was bestowed with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award and she spoke about DEI efforts being under attack in the United States. The last performance of the night was Charli XCX who performed hits from her album “Brat.” I will admit it was nice to see the Grammys spread out the awards in 2025. Usually you have one artist DOMINATE the ceremony sweeping Record, Song and Album of the Year, and sometimes Best New Artist, so things being sprinkled out evenly with amongst music’s best was great.

With that said, the 2026 Grammys better be shorter than what we got in 2025. Four hours for an awards show is a doozy, hell, that is longer than the Oscar-nominated flick “The Brutalist” which gives you an intermission.