Concord, CA – On Saturday evening, February 2, 2025, a pedestrian lost their life after being struck by a red GMC pickup truck, according to CHPFatal.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that the accident took place around 8:27 PM on Port Chicago Highway near Riverside Drive.

The pedestrian was found on the right-hand shoulder of the highway, unresponsive. Emergency responders were quickly dispatched to the scene, but despite their efforts, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

Authorities confirmed that the responsible vehicle was parked nearby, blocking part of the roadway. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office and the Coroner’s Office were notified shortly after the incident.

Details about the identity of the victim and the exact cause of the accident are still under investigation.

Pedestrian Fatalities and Wrongful Death Claims

Drivers have a Duty of Care towards pedestrians, who are particularly vulnerable in traffic accidents. This responsibility includes being vigilant for pedestrians near the roadway and, if a fatal collision occurs, staying with the victim, alerting emergency responders, and cooperating with authorities investigating the crash.

For those who lose a loved one in a pedestrian accident, filing a Wrongful Death claim with the assistance of an experienced attorney can provide compensation for medical bills, funeral costs, and other related damages.

