Pittsburg, CA — A driver was killed early Thursday morning, January 23, 2025, after their vehicle crashed onto the BART trackway on eastbound Highway 4 near Pittsburg, according to KRON.

Officials from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) District reported that the crash occurred just west of Bailey Road around 3:45 AM.

The vehicle, traveling on Highway 4, crashed through barriers and onto the BART trackway, approximately 100 feet south of the Pittsburg/Bay Point BART station.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the vehicle caused significant damage to the BART trackway’s third rail. BART service between the North Concord/Martinez and Antioch stations was halted temporarily while repairs were made. Normal service resumed at 7:30 AM, and all lanes of Highway 4 were reopened by 7:40 AM.

Transit officials reported that the vehicle was removed from the trackway before repairs to the third rail could begin.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the CHP. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the driver or further details about the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Single-Vehicle Collisions and Comparative Negligence

In some cases, investigations may reveal that even in a single-vehicle accident, nearby drivers or unsafe road features share some responsibility.

California’s Comparative Negligence rule means that, even if those injured in accidents are found partially at fault, they may still be eligible to receive partial compensation for damages. A personal injury attorney can play a critical role in sorting through these details to help victims and their families get the compensation they deserve.

