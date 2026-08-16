MARTINEZ, CALIFORNIA—On August 12, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed a felony complaint against a Venezuelan National, Marcos Eduardo Iriarte-Valdez, for the murder of Todd Stewart, 68.



According to an August 12 press release of the Contra Costa Public Information Officer, Ted Asregadoo, Iriarte-Valdez was committing the act of residential burglary in Martinez, California, when he stabbed Todd Stewart to death.



Iriarte-Valdez was released from federal custody the day before on an unrelated burglary case. The conditional release was granted by the Contra Costa Superior Court Judge, Nichelle Holmes, appointed by California Governor Gavin Newsom



In April, Judge Holmes released the defendant, Marcos Iriarte-Valdez, on his own recognizance. He returned to his home with an electronic monitoring device to complete his sentence under conditions of house arrest. According to reports, it was one day later that Iriarte-Valdez stabbed and killed 68-year-old Todd Stewart as he burglarized Stewart’s home in Martinez, California.



During his August 12 arraignment, Iriarte-Valdez pleaded not guilty to murder, and according to reports, denied all enhancements.



Judge David Goldstein presided over the arraignment. Judge Goldstein ordered Iriarte-Valdez to be held without bond, contending that the defendant is a “Risk to public safety.” The next court date is scheduled for September 9, at 8:30 a.m. Judge Michael Nieto is presiding.



Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton issued the following statement.



“Our office will pursue this case with diligence and integrity to hold Iriarte-Valdez fully accountable under the law for this devastating act of violence. Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones and the larger community as they navigate this unimaginable loss.



Our Victim-Witness Assistance Program is available to guide the family members through the criminal justice process and connect them with the services and support they need.”



Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer against Iriarte-Valdez, who is not a U.S. citizen.













