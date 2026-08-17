HOLLYWOOD—Actress Hayden Panettiere, known for her roles in the film “Scream 4” and the TV series “Nashville” and “Heroes” died at the age of 36, on Sunday, August 17. Hayden’s rep confirmed the news in a statement that read:

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden. She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her — and to the millions who watched her onscreen. We ask for privacy as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss.”

An official cause of death has not been announced for the actress. TMZ reported the actress was found unresponsive by a friend inside a South Carolina home.

Hayden recently appeared in the horror sequel “Scream VI” in 2003. Other film roles include “I Love You Beth Cooper” and “Remember the Titans.” She portrayed the indestructible cheerleader Claire Bennet on “Heroes” for 4 seasons. She co-starred with actress Connie Britton on “Nashville” for 6 seasons. Panettiere earned Golden Globe nominations in 2013 and 2014 for her role as Best Supporting Actress for her work as Juliette Barnes.

She released her memoir, “This Is Me: A Reckoning” in May 2026. She had a daughter, Kaya, with heavyweight boxer Wladimir Klitschko in 2014. Her brother, Jansen Panettiere died in February 2023 at the age of 28, as a result of aortic valve complication.

Hayden’s “Scream 4” co-star David Arquette posted on social media: “I love you Hayden.” Actress Melissa Barrera who co-starred with Hayden in “Scream VI” posted on Instagram: ““Rest in peace sweet Hayden.” Oscar winner Viola Davis posted the following message on her Instagram page:

“What an amazing talent you were….so gifted. Julius and I loved working with you….an old, wise soul with such a deep heart. I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming. I saw this beautiful Phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden. Sending healing prayers to your family, your daughter, and all who loved you. May they always speak your name.”

It has been reported that Hayden’s death could be the result of a potential overdose. Narcan, a drug used to treat individuals who may have suffered an overdose, was found at the scene of the apartment that her boyfriend Brian Hickerson and his brother were residing.