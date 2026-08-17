SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department Homicide Investigators is asking for the public’s help in solving the 2006 murder of Aubrey Abrakasa Jr. On August 14, 2006, at 3:14 p.m., the 17-year-old student was shot multiple times and killed at the intersection of Grove and Baker Streets.

Aubrey’s mother, Paulette Brown, has been a tireless advocate for her son and for the families of other murder victims. In partnership with the SFPD’s Homicide Detail and Crime Strategies Division, Aubrey’s mother helped spearhead the creation of a digital poster board of homicide victims reward bulletins to be displayed in our district stations’ lobbies.

In 2025, Paulette Brown helped advance the legislation that aims to expand reward fund eligibility for people who are willing to come forward with information related to homicide cold cases. Last year, in partnership with the community, SFPD launched the “You Can Help, Too” campaign to urge individuals to assist in solving homicides and homicide cold cases.

Reward payments can now be issued to individuals who provide new information in homicide cases that lead to the filing of criminal charges, even if they have a history of prior criminal conduct, including arrests, charges, or convictions. Rewards may also be issued to a person wishing to remain anonymous.

On Friday, August 14, 2026, at 3 p.m., at the intersection of Grove and Baker Streets, Paulette Brown held an event recognizing homicide victims and the impact on their families, friends, and communities. She handed out fliers and will be available to speak to the media. SFPD investigators were present at the event as well.

The Office of the Mayor authorized a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Aubrey Abrakasa Jr.

Anyone with details about this or any other homicide case is asked to contact SFPD Homicide Detail. Individuals can contact the anonymous tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, start the message with “SFPD.”