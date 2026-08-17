SAN FRANCISCO—On Thursday, August 13, the San Francisco Police Department announced that a suspect has been arrested in connection to an Ingleside District Homicide. The SFPD reported on March 24, at approximately 10:43 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Sunnydale Avenue regarding a shooting.

Officers responded to the scene and located a victim suffering from gunshot wounds and rendered aid. Paramedics responded to the scene to render aid and transported the victim to a local hospital for his life-threatening injuries. Despite the lifesaving efforts of medical staff, the victim died at the hospital. The name of the victim has not been disclosed to the public.

The San Francisco Homicide Detail responded to the scene and took lead in the investigation.

During the course of the investigation, investigators identified the suspect as Gregory C. Morton, 32, A warrant was issued for his arrest.

On August 8, at approximately 5 p.m., members assigned to the Violence Reduction Team (CVRT) located Morton on a premises in Oakland. Officers began surveillance, which led them back into San Francisco, where he was taken into custody without incident. Morton was booked into San Francisco County Jail for Homicide (187(a)PC).

The SFPD is still investigating the game. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 (opens in a new window) or Text-A-Tip to TIP411(opens in a new window), beginning your message with “SFPD.”