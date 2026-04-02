SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, March 27 at approximately 7:44 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department responded to a silver Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), crashing into a building at the corner of Jackson Street and Beckett Street, more specifically on the 600 block of Jackson Street in Chinatown. The accident occurred by Jackson Street between Grant Avenue and Kearny Street.

Cutberto Zamora, 49, a flooring contractor, who was in the area to install flooring in a residential upper unit, was hit after a 76-year-old male driver was attempting to parallel park, lost control of his vehicle which jumped the curb. Neither alcohol nor drugs were related in the accident.

Surveillance footage showed it bolted forward, crossed the street, struck a van and hit and killed Zamora, who was the breadwinner for his wife of 21 years and two children, a 21-year-old son and a 14-year-old daughter. The driver struck another pedestrian, who was injured but is expected to recover from their non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle crashed into a restaurant located at 670 Jackson Street, which caused significant damage to the restaurant.

After the accident, the driver stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with the San Francisco Police Department in the investigation. There have been no formal charges filed against the driver.