SAN FRANCISCO—David O’Keeffe, an experienced San Francisco land developer of Hotel Via and a 44-unit condominium building both on King Street, is developing a 33-storied high, 260-unit condominium residential tower, which will be located at 329 Bryant Street in the South Beach Neighborhood. The development project is located a block from Major League Baseball San Francisco Giants’ Oracle Park.

The units will have 142 one-bedroom units, 88 two-bedroom units and 30 three-bedroom units. To qualify for state density bonus, there will be greater height and density at the building so that they can allocate 40 units for affordability living.

It will rise above two, existing, historic, commercial buildings, which will include three floors of parking. This will be a separate project from the Mission Rock one. The project does not have a specific name, but it is just called Stanton Architecture for O’Keeffe for now.

From Tuesday, December 23 to Wednesday, December 24, news of the proposition had reached news outlets through the San Francisco Business Times and The Real Deal.

Stanton Architecture filed a pre-application on behalf of O’Keeffe on December 17. On May 20, 2025, O’Keeffe filed another plan for a nine-storied, 120-unit apartment complex at 1025 Howard Street in the South of Market (SoMa).

In October 2024, O’Keeffe bought four parcels (.54 acres) at 329 Bryant Street for $7.3 million from Fortress Real Estate Advisors.