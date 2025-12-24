SAN FRANCISCO—On Saturday, December 20, a 31-year-old man named Jeffrey Petersen who resides in Contra Costa County, was apprehended after a nine-hour long armed standoff at San Francisco’s well-known Palace Hotel. He was originally booked to stay at the hotel on Sunday, December 21.

Officers were dispatched at 12:16 p.m. in the first place, which is situated on New Montgomery Street of the Palace Hotel due to receiving many different kinds of reports of a shooting incident at the location. The San Francisco Police Department located Petersen within Palace Hotel, but he refused to leave the premises, which led to him barricading himself inside the building. Parts of the hotel, especially the fourth floor, was immediately evacuated.

At 3 p.m., a hostage and crisis negotiation team and tactical units and drones were dispatched to the Palace Hotel. Between 9 p.m. to 9:10 p.m., Petersen surrendered peacefully and was taken into police custody, which ended the standoff that lasted approximately nine hours.

Later that evening, Petersen was booked into police custody at San Francisco County Jail. Shots were heard at the beginning of the incident; but no injuries were reported amongst the guests or the staff at the hotel.

During the incident, the streets around the hotel were closed off. MUNI at the Montgomery BART Station and surrounding streets like Market Street were temporarily closed to the public due to safety concerns.