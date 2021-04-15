SAN FRANCISCO—The Department of Justice announced on Wednesday, April 14, that Jace Wong, 26, has been charged with possession of child pornography.

Wong, of San Francisco, allegedly used Kik, a social media app, to join an online chat group that the federal prosecutors said contained “child sexual abuse material.”

“The complaint alleges that Wong posted child sexual abuse videos to the chat group and communicated directly with an undercover officer in the group,” said the press release.

According to the federal government, on April 13, Wong allegedly sent several videos of underage girls in a restroom to an undercover police officer.

In one of the videos, the authorities describe a “prepubescent female, estimated to be 4 to 6 years old, is seen standing on a black and white tiled bathroom floor.” The complaint described the young girl as being undressed and exposed.

“Law enforcement was able to identify Wong and his current location, which was a San Francisco daycare center where he was employed,” said the federal prosecutors.

Authorities indicated that they arrested Wong as he left the daycare center on Tuesday, April 13. “After the arrest, agents observed a black and white tiled bathroom in the facility believed to be where the video was produced,” said the authorities.

The complaint noted that Wong “confirmed his Kik profile. He stated that, within Kik groups and chats, he sent and received multiple sexually explicit videos involving minor victims. Wong also said that he possessed another online storage account, through which he sent links containing sexually explicit videos and images of minors.”

The complaint indicated that Wong admitted to recording “at least” three underage children “from within the daycare facility.”

The federal prosecutors noted that Wong previously worked at other daycare centers, including one located in Livermore, California.

Wong went before a magistrate judge on April 15, at 10:30 a.m. and is currently in custody, indicated the authorities.

If convicted, Wong will spend a maximum of 10-20 years in prison for being in possession of child pornography and a possible fine of $250,000, said the complaint.

The Department of Justice said they are still investigating the case. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call 1-415-553-7400 or email the FBI tip line at tips.fbi.gov.