SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department of Narcotics seized approximately 30 pounds of deadly drugs while serving three search warrants on June 3. The warrants were issued as a part of an investigation initiated by the SFPD’s Narcotics Detail to stop the drugs from reaching the Tenderloin area in San Francisco.

Officers served search warrants in Oakland, California at the 1700th block of 28th Avenue, the 2900 block of 35th Avenue, and the 9800 block of MacArthur Boulevard, according to a police report. Officers recovered two unregistered guns, over $45,000 in U.S. currency, a kilo press, nearly 30 pounds of drugs, and over 16 pounds of fentanyl.

“The amount of fentanyl seized in this single operation is enough lethal overdoses to wipe out San Francisco’s population four times over,” said Chief of Police Bill Scott in a police report. “Fentanyl remains the primary chemical culprit in the record-shattering number of fatal overdoses plaguing our City, and the recovery of semi-automatic ghost guns along with this haul of deadly drugs most likely intended for the Tenderloin is ominous.”

Five adult male suspects of the ages 23 to 45 years old were taken into custody during the search. The suspects were booked on various narcotics charges at Santa Rita Jail.

Officers have booked 248 people for sales or possession for sale of dangerous drugs in the first five months of 2021, according to a police report. Officers have seized over $104,000 in U.S. currency, over 17 pounds of fentanyl, over one pound of cocaine, almost five pound of crack cocaine, over seven pounds of heroin, and over 10 pounds of methamphetamine.

“SFPD’s Narcotics Detail and patrol officers have done heroic work in this operation and on the street every day to seize these deadly drugs and bring these increasingly dangerous drug dealers to justice.”