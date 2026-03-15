SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, March 10, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Dean “Deano” Urbanski, the 51-year-old older brother of professional wrestler Ashley Louise Alfaro, 34, of Santa Clara was involved in a vehicle crash near San Francisco’s Fort Mason in the Marina District.

His sister is known as the former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), NXT and Smackdown professional wrestler, but now she is signed with Major League Wrestling (MLW) under the alias Shotzi Blackheart.

In the immediate aftermath of the accident after 1:45 p.m., security cameras caught Urbanski leaving his vehicle, going towards Bay Street and Laguna Street. On Tuesday, March 10, he was seen only wearing one either brown or tan slipper, a black shirt, jeans and a dark coat.

He was described as disoriented because of his medical condition, Dialysis Disequilibrium Syndrome, a neurologic disorder that causes confusion, disorientation, dizziness and altered mental state. To help with this, he had been undergoing dialysis. At the time of his disappearance, he was suffering from side effects of his long-term dialysis, which he received before the accident, causing his confusion and disorientation.

The United States Park Police and his younger sister, Shotzi issued an alert for the public’s assistance in locating Urbanski, while the search continued on the waterfront and in the Marina District for the older sibling.

On Wednesday, March 11, Shotzi confirmed through social media that her older brother had been found after a long search in Fort Mason and the Marina District. He was found safe, and transported to a local San Francisco hospital, where he is now receiving medical attention.