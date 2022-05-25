SAN FRANCISO—Deandre Johnson, a 28-year-old from Oakland, was arrested for allegedly assaulting a total of 3 different San Francisco women in a 10 hour period, according to an announcement made by police on Wednesday, May 25.

The crimes transpired on May 7 through May 8 and the three victims were of different ages; one being 28, one 18, and the other 75. Police originally received a call about an assault at around 3:13 p.m. on May 7, that was said to have occurred on Desmond Street and Sunnydale Avenue.

When police arrived they interviewed the first victim (age 28) who stated that Johnson allegedly followed her, eventually grabbed her, shoved her to the ground and choked her to the point she lost consciousness. A bystander did intervene and the suspect ran away.

In the early hours of May 8, another report was sent to police officers regarding a similar incident that was said to have transpired at 12:24 a.m. near Willow and Polk Street.

The 18-year-old victim told police she was followed by Johnson and was strangled by him. She fought back and was able to get away. Johnson fled the scene.

About an hour later, at 1:10 a.m., the third victim was assaulted on the 1500 Block of Market Street. The 75-year-old woman explained to the police that Johnson had kidnapped her with the intent of raping her. She was assaulted and dragged by her feet. Bystanders intervened and Johnson ran away.

Johnson was eventually apprehended after he was chased by multiple police officers and was booked for multiple felonies once in police custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.