SAN FRANCISCO—On Sunday, August 11, the SFPD reported that an individual was found deceased on the unit block of Nancy Pelosi Drive. Authorities were contacted around 1:17 p.m. about a death investigation.

Officers arrived to the scene to find an unresponsive adult male laying on the ground, who was declared deceased by medics on the scene. The Medical Examiner arrived to the scene to conduct their investigation. No signs of foul play were discovered during the preliminary investigation which remains open and active.

The victim was located approximately 1.5 miles away from the Outside Lands music festival perimeter. The SFPD indicated that at the current time, there is no evidence to indicate that this is related to the Outside Lands music festival.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.