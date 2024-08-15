PACIFIC PALISADES—It was first reported by TMZ that several suspects have been arrested on Thursday, August 15 by authorities in connection to the death of “Friends” actor Matthew Perry. The criminal probe was started in May 2024 by the LAPD, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Postal Service. Federal charges against the suspect(s) are expected to be disclosed at 10 a.m. during a news briefing with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Los Angeles and the DEA.

Two doctors, Matthew Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa and Erik Fleming were all charged with the actor’s death. Fleming pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution of ketamine resulting in death and serious bodily injury. Iwamasa pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine resulting in death and serious bodily injury.

Also charged was Jasveen Sangha who is known as ‘The Ketamine Queen’ and Dr. Salvador Plasencia. Sangha’s property was searched by authorities. Authorities noted a large underground criminal network was distributing ketamine.

Five defendants in total were charged. Plasencia was a medical doctor, who worked with Mark Chaves, another medical doctor to obtain ketamine. From September to October 2023 they distributed 20 vials of ketamine to Perry for $55,000 in cash. Plasencia wrote in a text, “I wonder how much this moron would pay.” Sangha sold 50 vials of ketamine for $50,000 in cash to distribute the ketamine. Sangha sold the fatal dose of ketamine that led to Perry’s death.

Conspiracy to distribute ketamine, distribution of ketamine resulting in death, maintaining drug involvement premises for drug selling emporium, altering and falsifying records and multiple other drug trafficking counts, were all charges levied as noted by the U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday, August 15.

Perry died from effects of ketamine in his system on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54. Perry was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday. The actor had returned home after playing pickle ball and asked his assistant to run a few errands which included picking up the new iPhone 15 for Perry. The assistant returned to the home and found Perry unresponsive and contacted 911.

The autopsy was released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. The autopsy listed drowning, buprenorphine and coronary artery disease as factors in Perry’s death. At the time, the death was ruled accidental and no signs of foul play.

The actor was doing ketamine infusion therapy before his death to treat his anxiety and depression. Perry discussed his struggles with addition in his memoir, ‘Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.”

TMZ reported at least 1 doctor was arrested in addition to several dealers, who delivered the ketamine to Perry.

The actor spent several stints in rehab as he fought to kick his addiction. He noted during an interview with Diane Sawyer as he promoted his memoir, he didn’t recall filming several seasons of “Friends” as he battled his addiction.

The official “Friends” Instagram page released the following statement on October 29 after learning about Perry’s death:

“We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans.”

Perry portrayed Chandler Bing on “Friends” for 10 seasons, where the main cast put up a united front with their contracts during the ninth and tenth seasons where they earned $1 million per episode. His character was known for his sarcasm and funny one-liners. His roommate was Joey (Matt LeBlanc). They were neighbors who lived across the hall from Monica (Courteney Cox) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston). Monica and Chandler ultimately became a couple on the series before getting married. His other co-stars on the comedy included Lisa Kudrow and David Schwimmer.

Perry also appeared on the TV series “Growing Pains,” “Silver Spoons,” “Ally McBeal,” “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and “The Odd Couple.” He also starred in a string of movies including “The Whole Nine Yards,” “Fools Rush In” and “17 Again” alongside Zac Efron.

He opened the Perry House in 2013 at his former Malibu mansion to help those dealing with addition. He dated actress Julia Roberts in the 90s and actress Lizzy Caplan from 2006 to 2012. Perry did not have any children but was once engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz in 2020, but the engagement ended in 2021.