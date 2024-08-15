SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, August 12, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office that 26 individuals were charged in connection with an unlawful public assembly on the Golden Gate Bridge on April 15.

Eight individuals are charged with one count of felony conspiracy (PC 182(a)(1)), 38 counts of false imprisonment (PC 236), trespassing to interfere with a business (PC 602(k)), obstruction of a thoroughfare (PC 647c), unlawful assembly (PC 407), refusal to disperse at a riot (PC 409) and failure to obey the lawful order of a uniformed officer (VC 2800(a)).

Eighteen individuals have been charged with one count of misdemeanor conspiracy (PC 182(a)(1)) and 38 counts of false imprisonment (PC 236), trespassing to interfere with a business (PC 602(k)), obstruction of a thoroughfare (PC 647c), unlawful assembly (PC 407), refusal to disperse at a riot (PC 409) and failure to obey the lawful order of a uniformed officer (VC 2800(a)).

An arrest warrant was issued for each charged individual. They must surrender to the California Highway Patrol immediately, but no later than Monday, August 12. Court appearances in San Francisco Superior Court will be scheduled as individuals surrender.

“The California Highway Patrol recognizes and supports everyone’s First Amendment right to protest and assemble, but that right does not extend to blocking roadways and preventing the free movement of others,” said CHP Chief Don Goodbrand. “Regardless of the message, blocking roadways is not only illegal, but also dangerous for protesters, motorists, and first responders who must now assist in clearing the incident. District Attorney Jenkins and her office have been a valuable partner in our efforts to hold those responsible for disrupting the lives of so many on the morning of April 15, and we are grateful for their hard work to bring these charges forward.”

An affidavit filed with the court in support of the arrest warrant details a coordinated effort for the unlawful shutdown of the Golden Gate Bridge coinciding with the A15 protests for the purpose of a coordinated disruption to the economy across the country. As a result of the protest, hundreds of motorists were trapped on the Golden Gate Bridge and US 101, who had no choice but to remain imprisoned on the freeway for several hours.

According to the affidavit, on April 15, at approximately 7:55 a.m., protesters gathered on US-101 southbound near the Midspan of the Golden Gate Bridge. CHP Dispatch related the protesters were blocking lanes of traffic with vehicles and pedestrians that were holding signs in the roadway. Golden Gate Highway and Bridge Transportation District Captain Eularia verbally identified himself as the Bridge Captain to the individuals holding the banner and attempted to establish communication with them. Captain Eularia stated the following “This is an unlawful assembly. You are obstructing traffic. If you do not move your vehicles, you will be subject to arrest.”

The protesters ignored Captain Eularia and a woman wearing a neon pink safety vest with the words “POLICE LIAISON” written on it, later identified as Sara Cantor, advised Captain Eularia that she understood, but because the drivers of the vehicles were chained together, they would not be moving and “the fire department would need to cut them free.” Cantor stated that those participating would not talk to any law enforcement and all requests or questions needed to go through her.

The affidavit notes that at the front of the stopped traffic were three vehicles, each had a person seated inside with their arm outstretched through the window opening and had a metal tube which was connected to a person’s arm who was standing outside of the vehicle. The protesters utilized the metal tube that locked their hand inside for the purpose of delaying emergency personnel from moving them from the vehicle and roadway. The metal tubes are referred to as “Sleeping Dragons.”

According to the affidavit, CHP personnel responded to the scene at approximately 10:17 a.m., and spoke with Cantor, stating that the group’s activity was illegal and that everyone would be arrested and taken to jail. She stated that she was not in charge and that she would have to consult with who was before a decision could be made for the group. She went to speak with two people that were by the large banner later identified as Rosa Frecia Villarroel and Nicholas David Gott. After her discussion with Villaroel and Gott, Cantor then met with CHP and related the decision was made that all of the protesters outside of the vehicles would not resist arrest and would be taken into custody without incident. Cantor went on to relate that the protesters interlocked between vehicles would not be voluntarily complying or releasing themselves from the devices they were locked into. This included the following six defendants: Chau, Ferrell, Anandpura, Allen, DeJesus, and Tillotson.

According to the affidavit, after CHP personnel began cutting into one of the “sleeping dragons” and the remaining protesters were warned that their vehicles would be cut in order to expedite their removal from the vehicles, Cantor asked if she could talk with the protesters. The protesters opted to climb from the window of the vehicle rather than have their car cut to facilitate opening the door. The six protesters locked together in sleeping dragons were then taken into custody and transported off the bridge. Upon the removal of the sleeping dragons the remaining protesters – the medics and Cantor were arrested and taken to San Francisco County Jail. Traffic lanes reopened at 12:20 p.m.

The 26 protesters arrived together in vehicles and bicycles and they each had predesignated assignments to maximize their effectiveness and allow for the protest to be successful and cause as much disruption as possible. Each individual actively participated and was aware of the consequences of being involved. Unlike past protests, the A15 group made no attempt to acquire a permit for expressive activity, which the Golden Gate Bridge issues frequently.

According to the affidavit, approximately 12,000 vehicles utilize the southbound lanes of US-101 on the Golden Gate Bridge between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 p.m., and approximately 8,000 vehicles utilize the northbound lanes of US-101 on the Golden Gate Bridge in the same time frame based on information provided from the Golden Gate Bridge Transit Authority. The protest that was occurring blocked all the lanes of the bridge. As a result, the Golden Gate Bridge District lost over $162,000 in revenue on April 15.