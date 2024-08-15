SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, August 9, the San Francisco Police Department reported that General Work and Burglary investigators and patrol officers have arrested four prolific Organized Retail Crime (ORC) suspects. Investigators diligently reviewed dozens of retail-related incidents, some of which involved committing violence to store employees. The Police Department developed probable cause to arrest the suspects for the theft of over $190,000 in retail merchandise and over $19,000 in damage.

During most incidents, around 8-10 suspects would rush into and ransack stores to commit the thefts. They would shatter glass displays to take high-value or frequently stolen items. In several cases, the suspects would force entry into stores that were closed and locked but were still occupied by employees working inside. Suspects would often go behind store counters to confront employees, steal high-value merchandise, or attempt to steal US Currency from cash registers. In some of the cases, officers who responded to the scene while the crime was in progress arrested suspects. The suspects listed below were arrested and charged:

SFPD Investigators developed probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for Cuauhtemoc Ramirez, 19, for a theft, which occurred on February 9, at 8:35 p.m. in a retail store located on the 3500 of Geary Blvd. (Inc# 240089064). The suspect and five other known suspects stole over $6,000 worth of merchandise. On May 9, the SFPD Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team (FRET) placed the suspect into custody near his residence in Daly City, California, and served a search warrant on his residence.

The suspect was arrested for the felony charges of robbery (211 PC (2nd), burglary (459 PC (2nd), organized retail theft (490.4(a)(1) PC), grand theft (487(a) PC), and vandalism (594(b)(1) PC). This suspect has been arrested for other incidents in the organized retail crime series and has been arrested for additional charges including the ones listed below.

-3 counts of robbery (211 PC (2nd)

-25 counts of burglary (459 PC (2nd)

-25 counts of grand theft (487(a) PC)

-25 counts of organized retail theft (490.4(a)(1) PC)

-11 counts of vandalism over $400 (594(b)(1) PC)

-Attempted burglary (664/459 PC (2nd)

-2 counts of committing a felony while released on bail (12022.1 PC)

SFPD Investigators identified a 17-year-old male suspect for many organized retail thefts. An arrest warrant was submitted to Juvenile Probation and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. On July 31, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office filed charges against the juvenile which included the following:

-3 counts of robbery (211 PC (2nd)

-23 counts of robbery (459 PC (2nd)

-23 counts of grand theft (487(a) PC/F

-5 counts of organized retail theft (490.4(a)(1) PC)

-8 counts of vandalism over $400 (594(b)(1) PC)

SFPD Investigators identified a 13-year-old male suspect for a number of these organized retail thefts. SFPD investigators developed probable cause to issue a warrant for this suspect. San Francisco Sherrif deputies arrested the suspect on May 9. The suspect’s cumulative charges include:

-2 counts of robbery (211 PC)

-5 counts of robbery (459 PC)

-5 counts of grand theft (487(a) PC)

-5 counts of organized retail theft (490.4(a)(1) PC)

-1 count of vandalism over $400 (594(b)(1) PC)

The SFPD Investigators identified an 11-year-old male suspect in four organized retail thefts. The Police Department referred the cases to the Community Assessment and Referral Center (CARC) due to the age of the suspect.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details on any of the incidents is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.