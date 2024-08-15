SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, August 13, the San Francisco Police Department announced that on Thursday, August 8, at approximately 10 p.m. officers arrested two suspects involved in narcotics trafficking and seized a total of 927 grams of illegal narcotics after serving search and arrest warrants. Officers seized suspected Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, Base Cocaine, Heroin, Salt Cocaine, and other evidence related to narcotics trafficking.

Over the course of the past two months, members of the SFPD Narcotics Unit began an investigation of a known narcotics trafficker who had pending cases in San Francisco Superior Court. Through their diligence the Narcotics Unit officers developed probable cause to obtain search warrants for a motor home (RV) parked in San Francisco, the suspect’s vehicle, as well as two residences in Oakland.

SFPD Narcotics Unit investigators coordinated efforts with SFPD Plainclothes Teams from Tenderloin, Northern and Central District Stations along with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to assist in the investigation, to conduct the search warrant service, and to make the arrests.

Officers detained the suspect identified as Fany Reanos-Moreno, 32, who was driving a vehicle at Van Ness Avenue and Market Street. Officers developed probable cause to arrest Reanos-Moreno for felony charges related to narcotics trafficking.

Officers detained a male who was inside a motor home parked on the 1000 block of Turk St. during the search warrant service. Officers developed probable cause to arrest Alexander Wyatt, 57, for possession of brass knuckles, resisting/delaying arrest, possession of narcotics, and for an outstanding arrest warrant from San Joaquin Sherriff’s Office.

The SFPD are still investigating the case. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.