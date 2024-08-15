SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, August 12, the SFDA’s Office announced that a conviction was obtained against Javon Fee, 44, after a trial by jury for multiple firearm-related charges in the Tenderloin. He was convicted of possession of a firearm by felon (PC 29800(a)(1)), carrying a loaded firearm by a prohibited person (PC 25850(a)), and carrying a concealed weapon by a prohibited person (PC 25400(a)(2)).

In addition to these convictions, the jury also found true the allegation that Fee had a prior conviction of assault with a deadly weapon (PC 667(d))(PC 1170.12(b)).

According to evidence and other testimony presented at trial, on April 25, officers from the San Francsico Police Department responded to the 400 block of Eddy Street after receiving a tip about a man with a firearm. Upon arrival, officers identified Fee, who was subject to a warrantless search as a condition of his Post Release Community Supervision agreement. A search conducted by an officer revealed a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol in Fee’s jacket, with a bullet in the chamber.

“I would like to thank the jury for their diligence in evaluating the evidence and helping to keep firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals,” said Assistant District Attorney Jordyn Sequeira.

Fee is currently in custody with sentencing is scheduled for October 4.