SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, August 12, the SFPD reported they are still asking for the public’s help to solve the 2006 homicide of Aubrey Abraska.

San Francisco Police Homicide Investigators are seeking assistance in solving the 2006 murder of Aubrey Abrakasa. On August 14, 2006, at 3:14 p.m., the 17-year-old student was shot multiple times and killed at the intersection of Grove and Baker Streets.

Aubrey’s mother, Paulette Brown, has been a tireless advocate for her son and the families of other murder victims. In partnership with the SFPD’s Homicide Detail and Crime Strategies Division, Paulette helped spearhead the creation of a digital posterboard of homicide victims’ reward bulletins to be displayed in our district stations’ lobbies.

On Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at 3 p.m. Paulette Brown will be at Grove and Baker Streets handing out fliers and available to speak to the media. Chief of Police William Scott will be present at the event as well.

Anyone with details about this or any other homicide case is asked to contact SFPD Homicide Detail. Tipsters may also call our anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411, beginning the text with SFPD.