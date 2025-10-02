WEST HOLLYWOOD—On October 2, celebrity pastry chef and chocolatier, Chris Ford announced the new date of his next adventure, Butter Love and Hard Work. Ford’s will be at the La Peer Hotel, 627 N. La Peer Drive. First reports of the October 1 opening did not come to fruition. One may hope to experience some of Ford’s delicacies at the new West Hollywood location as soon as November.

Chris Ford is an ambassador for IRCA Group which is a global leader in high-quality food ingredients, specializing in chocolate, creams, fillings, fruits, pistachios, and decorations.



He graduated from the Le Cordon Bleau program at Orlando Culinary Academy in 2005.

His first position upon graduation from culinary school was at the Ritz Carlton, Orlando working alongside the great Chef Norman Van Aken. He also worked with other famous chefs including Thomas Keller at Bouchon in Beverly Hills.



His experience includes work at ChikaLicious Dessert Barin New York City and working as a corporate pastry chef for Bryan Voltaggio’s restaurants.



In 2012, Food and Wine Magazine named Chris Ford, “The People’s Best New Pastry Chef.”



In a March 6, issue of So Good magazine (SG), the chocolatier’s concoctions were described as more of an art.



[Ford is], “One of his country’s most celebrated chocolatiers, thanks to his artistry and the distinguished list of illustrious clients of his firm ButterLove&Hardwork (BLHW), which includes Madonna, John Legend, Chanel, or Louis Vuitton.”



In SG, Ford was quoted as saying,



“I receive a lot of compliments on the creative aspect of my products. With this I also receive price point comments seeing as my product is highly handmade and not the everyday chocolate product.



“The important thing is to continue to evolve in the way I have been for the last 20 years. Stay true to myself and be as creative as possible,” and “Chocolate is a world of possibilities. And “As wild and out there my presentations of desserts are, I am a purist at heart. I prefer no other flavor components, just the beautiful depth and aroma of a great ganache.”











