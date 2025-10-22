SANTA MONICA—On October 21, the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) issued a press release announcing that they will be participating in the 29th annual prescription drug take back program on Saturday, October 25th 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at 333 Olympic Drive in Santa Monica.



The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began this nationwide effort sixteen years ago. It gives Americans a way to safely dispose unneeded/unwanted/expired medications.



This is a two-part effort. Disposing of old medications can also be a form of prevention of drug abuse.



According to the DEA, there are close to 4,500 drop-off locations nationwide.



The National Take Back Day has taken in over 19.8 million pounds which is the equivalent of 10,000 tons of medication. This removes these drugs from circulation, keeping them out of the hands of those who may experiment or overdose on them.



Expired prescription or OTC cough syrups, and other medications brought to the Take Back Locations must be in their original bottle with the tops closed. It’s okay if the medication has been opened or partially used. The lid has to be on it and sealed tight to prevent leakage.



Collection sites do not accept sharps/syringes/illicit drugs.