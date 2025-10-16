CALIFORNIA—On Wednesday, October 15, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced that 13 LA County employees from seven different agencies were charged with felony grand theft for stealing state unemployment benefits totaling $437,383 between 2020 and 2023. Each of the 13 Los Angeles County employees was charged with one felony count of grand theft and one lesser included misdemeanor offense.

While working for Los Angeles County and receiving County paychecks between 2020 and 2023, the defendants allegedly submitted fraudulent unemployment insurance claims to the California Employment Development Department in which they falsely claimed, under penalty of perjury, that they earned less than $600 per week during each two-week claim period. The employees earned more than $600 a week, making them ineligible for unemployment benefits.

“While any fraud against public benefit programs is a violation, fraud committed by County workforce members taking advantage of enhanced public assistance benefits during a public health emergency is particularly egregious,” said Los Angeles County Auditor-Controller Oscar Valdez.

The following cases were filed on Oct. 9 and 10:

Alla Agamalian, 42, Case 25CJCF06620. Justice, Care and Opportunity Department Administrative Services Manager. Allegedly stole $37,800 in unemployment benefits between Octobter 1, 2020, and March 25, 2023. Arraignment is set for November 13, 2025, in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Aurora Lopez Bautista, 57, Case 25CJCF06640. Department of Public Social Services Eligibility Worker. Allegedly stole $9,349 in unemployment benefits between April 1, 2020, and January 10, 2022. Arraignment is set for November 20, 2025, in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Derrick Anthony Callella, 42, Case 25CJCF06641.Department of Health Services Intermediate Clerk. Allegedly stole $9,984 in unemployment benefits between May 6, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2022.Arraignment is set for November 20, 2025 in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Donisha Nicole Brumfield, 42, Case 25CJCF06622.Child Support Services Department Secretary. Allegedly stole $39,600 in unemployment benefits between Oct. 1, 2020, and March 25, 2023. Arraignment is set for November 6, 2025, in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Ivan Jacob Mariscal, 49, Case 25CJCF06639. Department of Public Social Services Eligibility Worker. Allegedly stole $11,700 in unemployment benefits between May 6, 2020, and May 11, 2022. Arraignment is set for November 13, 2025, in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Jessica Antonia Chandler, 37, Case 25CJCF06623. Department of Children and Family Services Children’s Social Worker. Allegedly stole $48,900 in unemployment benefits between July 12, 2020, and January 8, 2022. Arraignment is set for November 14, 2025, in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Chandra Kameko Tisdale, 49, Case 25CJCF06645. Department of Children and Family Services Children’s Social Worker. Allegedly stole $57,900 in unemployment benefits between March 22, 2020, and October 23, 2021. The case was filed for warrant.

Kelley Collins, 55, Case 25CJCF06631. Department of Public Social Services Eligibility Supervisor. Allegedly stole $56,400 in unemployment benefits between March 8, 2020, and October 15, 2021. The case was filed for warrant.

Mary Theresa Thomas, 55, Case 25CJCF06637.Department of Children and Family Services Children’s Social Worker. Allegedly stole $10,350 in unemployment benefits between Sept. 24, 2020, and November 16, 2021. Arraignment is set for November 6, 2025, in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Raquel Martinez-Alvarez, 40 Case 25CJCF06604.Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Non-Sworn Security employee. Allegedly stole $54,900 in unemployment benefits between April 12, 2020, and October 9, 2021. The case was filed for warrant.

Shalita Viola Hammell, 46, Case 25CJCF06624.Department of Children and Family Services Human Services Aide. Allegedly stole $35,850 in unemployment benefits between November 6, 2020, and December 2, 2021. Arraignment is set for November 6, 2025, in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

Toni Chereece Pittmon, 56, Case 25CJCF06638. Department of Children and Family Services Secretary. Allegedly stole $52,950 in unemployment benefits between July 1, 2020, and December 12, 2022. Arraignment is set for November 6, 2025, in Department 30 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

The following case was filed on August 19, 2025:

Ynna Aghabegian, 34, Case 25CJCF05281. Department of Auditor-Controller Senior Accountant-Auditor. Allegedly stole $11,700 in unemployment benefits between October 21, 2021, and April 2022. She pleaded not guilty at arraignment on Sept. 24. A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled for January 26, 2026, at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.

If convicted as charged, the defendants each face a maximum sentence of three years in state prison.

Los Angeles County public and private employers lost an estimated $10 billion to pandemic-era EDD fraud. Members of the public are asked to report any known or suspected incidents of fraud, waste, or abuse involving the County to the Fraud Hotline at fraud.lacounty.gov or (800) 544-6861.