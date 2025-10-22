SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, October 21, the San Francisco Police Department reported that a swift arrest was made after a stabbing incident that occurred on October 16 in the Mission District.

The SFPD reported on its Facebook page that officers responded to the 2600 block of Mission Street on at approximately 6:36 p.m. regarding a stabbing. Upon arrival, they located an adult male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located the suspect nearby based on his description provided by dispatch. The suspect was arrested, and a sharp-edged weapon was seized. The suspect has been identified as Silas Patino, 68, of San Francisco. No additional details about the incident have been disclosed to the public.