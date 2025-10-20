San Francisco, CA – In the early hours of Saturday, October 18, 2025, a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 101 left one person dead and another driver under arrest, according to NBC Bay Area.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 3:00 AM on northbound Highway 101, just north of Grand Avenue.

Authorities said a Hyundai sedan was traveling in the second lane when a pedestrian allegedly entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle.

After the collision, the driver of the Hyundai moved to the fourth lane, called 911, and exited their vehicle. Moments later, a red Kia Soul traveling in the same direction collided with the parked sedan in the fourth lane, causing the Kia to roll over.

CHP confirmed that the pedestrian who was struck initially was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the deceased individual has not yet been released pending notification of family.

Authorities determined that the driver of the Kia Soul was under the influence at the time of the crash. That driver was arrested, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

California DUI Law

Section 23153(a) of the California Vehicle Code (CVC) states that it is illegal for any driver to “Operate a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and, as a result, cause bodily injury to someone else.”

Partial Liability in Pedestrian Accidents

California Law does not consider pedestrians to have the right-of-way under all circumstances, such as if they attempt to cross outside of a crosswalk. However, motorists are never relieved of the expectation to provide pedestrians with a Duty of Care toward their safety.

It may therefore be determined that a motorist is subject to only partial liability in a pedestrian accident. Should that be the case, they would be financially responsible for the victim’s recovery costs in proportion to their degree of liability.

Wrongful Death Claims

Even if a fatal accident doesn’t lead to criminal charges, families who lose a loved one can still file a Wrongful Death claim against the at-fault driver’s insurance. This can provide support to help cover medical bills, funeral expenses, and the loss of income.

For more information on Wrongful Death Claims, visit MaisonLaw.com.